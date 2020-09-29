KEY EVENT: Growing a small business is difficult, but in the age of coronavirus it is more daunting than ever. A free online workshop presented by the Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale State College can help. "Content Marketing to Grow Your Business" will look at how you can attract new business while supporting the customers you already have. The seminar is Tuesday 10-11 a.m. Register at https://nwsdy.li/2Gi7RI3.

MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its services-sector update for September. The report looks at activity in an array of nonmanufacturing businesses such as restaurants and retailers, many of which were hit hard by the economic fallout from the pandemic.

TUESDAY: The number of available U.S. jobs at the end of August from the Labor Department. Earnings: Levi Strauss.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its September meeting, where the Fed noted that "economic activity and employment have picked up in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year."

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Oct. 3 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Domino's Pizza

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases wholesale inventories in August. If inventories rise, it could be a sign that consumers are spending less.