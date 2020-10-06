TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, Oct. 12-16

Wells Fargo & Co. is among those firms

Wells Fargo & Co. is among those firms reporting earnings this week. Credit: Bloomberg/Mark Kauzlarich

By Peter King Special to Newsday
MONDAY: Although most post offices, many government offices and some banks are closed for Columbus Day, financial markets are open.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases consumer prices for September with a breakout of prices in the 25 counties including Long Island. This report is also used to calculate the 2021 cost of living allowance increase for Social Security recipients. Earnings: BlackRock, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson.

WEDNESDAY: Producer prices for September from the Labor Department, a look at inflation at the wholesalers’ level. Earnings: Alcoa, Bank of America, UnitedHealth Group, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo.

THURSDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the October Empire State survey, an update on state manufacturing activity. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Oct. 10 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Morgan Stanley, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

FRIDAY: September retail sales from the Commerce Department. In August, retail sales were less than expected. Earnings: Bank of New York Mellon.

