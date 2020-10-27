KEY EVENT: Arguably the most significant week of the year includes the 2020 election, a Federal Reserve meeting, October employment data and earnings from several local companies including Henry Schein, Long Island’s largest public company by revenue.

MONDAY: The October manufacturing sector survey from the Institute for Supply Management. Earnings: Melville health products distributor Henry Schein, PayPal, Manhattan office buildings owner Vornado Realty.

TUESDAY: Automakers release October car and truck sales. Earnings: Humana, Prudential Financial.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created in October as estimated by payrolls processor ADP. Also, the Institute for Supply Management releases the October services-sector index, an update on the economic health of nonmanufacturing businesses such as restaurants and retail. Earnings: Melville ID authentication products provider Intellicheck, MetLife.

THURSDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with an update on the economy. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Oct. 31 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Great Neck multifamily housing investor BRT Apartments, Hauppauge medical tests maker Chembio Diagnostics, New Hyde Park shopping centers owner Kimco Realty, Garden City kitchenware distributor Lifetime Brands, Farmingdale medical device maker Misonix.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of jobs created or lost and the unemployment rate in October. Earnings: CVS Health, Hershey, Marriott International.