Business

Business week ahead, Nov. 9-13

Roosevelt Field owner Simon Property Group reports earnings

Roosevelt Field owner Simon Property Group reports earnings this week.   Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: In the midst of coronavirus, the job market has changed — as has the process of looking for a job. Hauppauge Library holds a free online workshop Thursday 6:30-8 p.m. that will give you advice on how to find job openings and how to respond to ads. To register, fill out the form at https://nwsdy.li/36381wd to receive a link to the workshop, which will be held over the free Zoom video meetings app.

MONDAY: Earnings from McDonald's, Occidental Petroleum and Roosevelt Field mall owner Simon Property Group.

TUESDAY: The number of available jobs at the end of September from the Labor Department. Earnings: Lake Success natural foods seller Hain Celestial.

WEDNESDAY: Business trade group HIA-LI holds the free online seminar "Lean Manufacturing 101" (7:50-10:00 a.m.), where companies can learn how to cut waste while boosting quality. To register, go to https://nwsdy.li/3p0U3U2.

THURSDAY: Two reports from the Labor Department: consumer prices for October and jobless benefits claims for the week ended Nov. 7. The consumer prices report includes a breakout of prices in 25 Northeast counties including Long Island. Earnings: Melville power tools maker P&F Industries, Cisco Systems, Walt Disney.

FRIDAY: Inflation at the wholesale level in October from the Labor Department.

