KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases jobs added or lost on Long Island in October. In September, Nassau and Suffolk employers added 26,400 jobs compared with August, but that still left Long Island with 115,000 fewer jobs than it had in September 2019.

MONDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the November Empire State report, an update on New York state manufacturing. Earnings: Tyson Foods.

TUESDAY: Two October reports from the Commerce Department: retail sales and industrial production. Also, October import and export prices from the Labor Department. And the November housing market optimism index from the National Association of Home Builders. The report is considered an indicator of how the economy will look in a few months from now. Earnings: Home Depot, Kohl's, La-Z-Boy, Walmart.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department releases October housing starts. Earnings: Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands, Lowe's, computer chip maker Nvidia, Target, TJ Maxx owner TJX.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Nov. 14 from the Labor Department. Also, October existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. And October leading economic indicators from the Conference Board. Earnings: software maker Intuit, Macy's.

FRIDAY: Earnings from Foot Locker.