TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
67° Good Afternoon
Business

Business week ahead, Nov. 16-20

Ahead of the holiday season, Macy's reports earnings

Ahead of the holiday season, Macy's reports earnings this week. Credit: James Carbone

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases jobs added or lost on Long Island in October. In September, Nassau and Suffolk employers added 26,400 jobs compared with August, but that still left Long Island with 115,000 fewer jobs than it had in September 2019.

MONDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the November Empire State report, an update on New York state manufacturing. Earnings: Tyson Foods.

TUESDAY: Two October reports from the Commerce Department: retail sales and industrial production. Also, October import and export prices from the Labor Department. And the November housing market optimism index from the National Association of Home Builders. The report is considered an indicator of how the economy will look in a few months from now. Earnings: Home Depot, Kohl's, La-Z-Boy, Walmart.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department releases October housing starts. Earnings: Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands, Lowe's, computer chip maker Nvidia, Target, TJ Maxx owner TJX.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Nov. 14 from the Labor Department. Also, October existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. And October leading economic indicators from the Conference Board. Earnings: software maker Intuit, Macy's.

FRIDAY: Earnings from Foot Locker.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

More news

Kobe Bryant of the Lakers looks on against Notable sports deaths in 2020
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that he Cuomo on possible vaccine: 'Good news, bad news'
Firemen's Park in Cold Spring Harbor is being Huntington foundation to raise money to spruce up town parks
The headquarters building of the State University of SUNY Albany goes fully remote; COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise
Congresswoman Kathleen Rice is joined by elected officials More call on Oceanside commissioner to resign over hateful posts
President-elect Joe Biden, joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Latest updates: President-elect Biden moves forward as Trump continues challenge
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search