Business

Business week ahead, Nov. 30-Dec.4

A key report on manufacturing is expected this

A key report on manufacturing is expected this week. Above, D'Addario & Co. in Farmingdale. Credit: Johnny Milano

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: Is the nation’s job market still healing? Some answers come Friday when the Labor Department releases jobs created and the unemployment rate in November. Since hitting a historic high of 14.7 percent in April, the unemployment rate has dropped each month and stood at 6.9 percent in October.

MONDAY: November pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: video meeting software maker Zoom Video Communications.

TUESDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases the November manufacturing index. Also, October construction spending from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Salesforce.com.

WEDNESDAY: Automakers release November car and truck sales. Also, an estimate of private-sector jobs created in November from payrolls processor ADP. And the Federal Reserve releases the December beige book, a collection of early and unofficial economic data. Earnings: Calvin Klein brand owner PVH.

THURSDAY: An update on the health of the service sector in November from the Institute for Supply Management. The report covers nonmanufacturing businesses such as restaurants and retailers. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Nov. 28 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Dollar General, biggest U.S. supermarket owner Kroger, crafts retailer Michaels, Signet Jewelers, Ulta Beauty.

FRIDAY: October factory orders from the Commerce Department.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

