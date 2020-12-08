TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Business week ahead, Dec. 14-18

It's the final "quadruple witching" of 2020 and

It's the final "quadruple witching" of 2020 and traders will be paying attention. Credit: AP/Colin Ziemer

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department Thursday releases jobs added on Long Island in November. Since the economic depths of the pandemic in April, Long Island has been adding jobs each month but the pace slowed in October.

MONDAY: Looking to learn about Microsoft 365, the cloud-based office suite that includes Microsoft Word and Excel? Port Washington library is holding an online training seminar via Zoom 7-9 p.m. For more information on how to connect, go to nwsdy.li/39Sksyv.

TUESDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the December Empire State survey, an update on state manufacturing activity.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with an update on the U.S. economy. Also, the National Association of Home Builders releases its December housing market optimism index, seen as an early indicator of how the economy will look a few months from now.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Dec. 12 from the Labor Department. Also, November housing starts from the Commerce Department. Earnings: FedEx, General Mills, Rite Aid.

FRIDAY: The year’s final "quadruple witching," the quarterly stock market event when stock futures, stock options, index futures and index options expire at the same time, Earnings: Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants, Nike.

