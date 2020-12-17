TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
28° Good Afternoon
Business

Business week ahead, Dec. 21-25

A number of key national real estate reports

A number of key national real estate reports are expected this week. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: An atypically active Christmas week of economic news is topped by the state Labor Department’s Tuesday report on November unemployment rates in Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In October, the Long Island unemployment rate rose to 6.5 percent from 6.3 percent in September, still below the historic high of 16.1 percent set in April during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases the November national economic activity report.

TUESDAY: November existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Also, the third and final estimate of third-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. Earnings: CarMax, corporate apparel maker Cintas.

WEDNESDAY: Two Commerce Department reports: new-home sales and personal income and spending, both for November. Also, the Federal Housing Finance Agency releases single-family home prices in October. And consumer sentiment in December from the University of Michigan. Earnings: payroll processor Paychex.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Dec. 19 from the Labor Department. And the Commerce Department releases November durable goods orders, a look at the manufacture of long-lived items such as cars, aircraft and computers. Also, financial markets close early for Christmas Eve.

FRIDAY: All financial markets closed for Christmas.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

More news

A sign at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan signals NYC suspends elective surgeries to free up hospitals for virus patients
Miguel Angel works on clearing the sidewalk outside Live updates on the winter storm hitting Long Island
The scene early Thursday at the Mineola LIRR As storm winds down, LIers find getting around to be a chore 
Traffic around the intersection of Newbridge Road and Hicksville's downtown 'ready for a renaissance'
Pedestrians and cars navigate through snowflakes on Old Wednesday's updates on the winter storm hitting Long Island
The Rev. William F. Brisotti of Our Lady Asking the Clergy: Black Lives Matter movement and Kwanzaa
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search