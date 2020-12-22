Business week ahead, Dec. 28-Jan. 1, 2021

KEY EVENT: Stocks head into the final week of trading for 2020, and a year of wild ups and downs on Wall Street echoed a year of unparalleled turbulence on Main Street. During the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was as low as 18,214 (March 23) but recovered to hit 30,000 for the first time ever on Dec. 4. As 2020 ends, the major national stock indexes, along with the Newsday Long Island Index, are poised to post gains for the second straight year. The Newsday Long Island Index, a benchmark gauge of the largest local companies by stock market value, also hit an all-time high in December.

MONDAY: A slew of U.S. Treasury refunding events begins with auctions of the 3-month bill, 6-month bill, 2-year note and five-year note. At least 21 Treasury auctions, announcements and settlements are scheduled for this week.

TUESDAY: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home prices for October. In September, New York metropolitan area home prices rose year-over-year for the 93rd consecutive month

WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases November pending home sales.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Dec. 26 from the Labor Department.

FRIDAY: World financial markets closed for New Year’s Day.