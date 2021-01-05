KEY EVENT: Two national reports with local implications — consumer prices (Wednesday) and retail sales (Friday) — offer an indication where the U.S. and Long Island economies might be heading in 2021.

MONDAY: Earnings from technology systems provider Synnex.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of unfilled jobs at the end of November.

WEDNESDAY: December consumer prices from the Labor Department. The report, the nation’s most-watched inflation gauge, includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the January beige book, a collection of early and unofficial economic data.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Jan. 9 and import and export prices in December, both from the Labor Department. Also, Samsung, the largest seller of Android devices in the United States, is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21, its newest flagship phone. Earnings: BlackRock.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases December retail sales. In November, retail sales fell for the second straight month, a sign the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh heavily on the U.S. economy. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the January Empire State survey, an update on state manufacturing activity. Earnings: Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial, Wells Fargo.

— PETER KING