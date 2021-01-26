Business week ahead, Feb. 1-5

KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases jobs created or lost and the unemployment rate in January. The previous report, for December, showed the nation lost 140,000 jobs, a discouraging setback after seven straight months of job growth following a record number of jobs lost in April.

MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its January manufacturing report. Also, construction spending in December from the Commerce Department.

TUESDAY: Automakers release car and truck sales for January. Earnings: Lake Success investor documents provider Broadridge Financial Solutions, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Exxon Mobil, Harley-Davidson, Pfizer, UPS.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created or lost in January as estimated by payrolls processor ADP. Also, the Institute for Supply Management releases the January services-sector report, an update on nonmanufacturing businesses such as food services, hospitality and retailers. Earnings: Humana, Qualcomm.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Jan. 30 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Port Washington shopping centers owner Cedar Realty Trust, Farmingdale medical device maker Misonix, Ford, Hershey, Merck, Snapchat owner Snap, Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands.

FRIDAY: In addition to the change in monthly jobs and the unemployment rate, the Labor Department releases workers’ average wages in January. Earnings: Estee Lauder.