TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
34° Good Afternoon
Business

Business week ahead, Feb. 1-5

Farmingdale-based Misonix is among those companies reporting earnings

Farmingdale-based Misonix is among those companies reporting earnings this week. Credit: Steve Pfost

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases jobs created or lost and the unemployment rate in January. The previous report, for December, showed the nation lost 140,000 jobs, a discouraging setback after seven straight months of job growth following a record number of jobs lost in April.

MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its January manufacturing report. Also, construction spending in December from the Commerce Department.

TUESDAY: Automakers release car and truck sales for January. Earnings: Lake Success investor documents provider Broadridge Financial Solutions, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Exxon Mobil, Harley-Davidson, Pfizer, UPS.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created or lost in January as estimated by payrolls processor ADP. Also, the Institute for Supply Management releases the January services-sector report, an update on nonmanufacturing businesses such as food services, hospitality and retailers. Earnings: Humana, Qualcomm.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Jan. 30 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Port Washington shopping centers owner Cedar Realty Trust, Farmingdale medical device maker Misonix, Ford, Hershey, Merck, Snapchat owner Snap, Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands.

FRIDAY: In addition to the change in monthly jobs and the unemployment rate, the Labor Department releases workers’ average wages in January. Earnings: Estee Lauder.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

More news

Nursing home residents waiting in line on Jan. State: Adult care facilities completing first COVID-19 shots within weeks
The National Weather Service said Long Island can expect snow, rain Forecast: Light snow and a wintry mix for LI
A water treatment plant in New Hyde Park North Hempstead plume cleanup projected to take at least until 2044
The MTA's change in policy allows enrollees in MTA says it's changing rules in Mail & Ride program
Jason Munn, seen with his wife Liz at Workers deemed essential by feds still seek state's approval for vaccine 
Private and commercial boats, as well as sheds Some along Grand Canal cool to proposed code changes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search