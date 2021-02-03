Business week ahead, Feb. 8-12

KEY EVENT: Finding a job takes different job-searching skills than in the past. And for those who have a job and are working from home, there are new challenges and issues. Need advice? Bryant Library holds the online seminar "Ask a Career Specialist" Tuesday 3:30-4:30 p.m. Go to nwsdy.li/2Lf4swq for information how to sign up.

MONDAY: Earnings from financial technology services provider Global Payments, Hasbro, Roosevelt Field mall owner Simon Property Group and video game publisher Take-Two Interactive.

TUESDAY: The January small-business optimism index from the National Federation of Independent Business. In December, the NFIB reported that its business optimism index posted an "historically very large" drop. Earnings: Lake Success natural foods seller Hain Celestial, Cisco Systems, Mattel, Twitter.

WEDNESDAY: The nation’s most closely watched inflation gauge: consumer prices for January from the Labor Department. The report includes a breakout of the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island. Earnings: cable TV provider Altice USA, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Uber.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Feb. 6 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Jericho shopping centers owner Kimco Realty, Plainview semiconductor tools maker Veeco Instruments, Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo, Tyson Foods, Walt Disney.

FRIDAY: Consumer sentiment in early February from the University of Michigan.