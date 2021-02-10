KEY EVENT: As the pandemic uproots lives and jobs, many looking for work find they have gaps on their resume. How do you answer tough questions from interviewers about your job history? Get some answers at a free online workshop sponsored by Brentwood Library on Thursday 7:30-8:15 p.m. To sign up, go to https://nwsdy.li/3aQJWel.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for Presidents Day.

TUESDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the February Empire State manufacturing index. In its January report, the New York Fed reported that manufacturers were optimistic "conditions would improve over the next six months." Earnings: CVS Health.

WEDNESDAY: January retail sales from the Commerce Department. Retail sales fell in November and December, a sign consumers are pulling back as the pandemic intensified. Also, the February economic optimism report from the National Association of Home Builders. And the Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its January meeting. Earnings: Melville health-care products distributor Henry Schein, Analog Devices, Hilton Worldwide.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department releases January housing starts. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Feb. 13 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Outback owner Bloomin' Brands, Dropbox, Marriott International, Walmart.

FRIDAY: January existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors.