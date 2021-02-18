TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, Feb. 22-26

Shake Shack is among those public companies reporting

Shake Shack is among those public companies reporting earnings this week.

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: Stony Brook Small Business Development Center sponsors the free online workshop "COVID-19 & the Workplace: An Employer’s Guide," Wednesday at 10 a.m. The workshop covers a range of concerns, including pandemic-related discrimination issues and compensation questions about employees working from home. To register, go to http://nwsdy.li/3bfQ9Rr.

MONDAY: The Conference Board releases leading economic indicators for January.

TUESDAY: Two December housing reports: S&P Case-Shiller home prices and single-family home prices from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Also, consumer confidence in February from the Conference Board. Earnings: Jericho gas stations owner Getty Realty, Port Washington industrial products provider Systemax, Home Depot, Macy’s.

WEDNESDAY: January new-home sales from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Victoria's Secret owner L Brands, computer graphics card maker Nvidia, TJ Maxx owner TJX.

THURSDAY: A second estimate of fourth-quarter GDP and January durable goods orders, both from the Commerce Department. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Feb. 20 from the Labor Department. And January pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: Domino’s Pizza, cloud computing provider Salesforce, Shake Shack.

FRIDAY: Personal income and spending in January from the Labor Department. Also, February consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. Earnings: online sports betting operator DraftKings, Foot Locker.

— PETER KING

