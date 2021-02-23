TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, March 1-5

Applebee's parent Dine Brands is among those firms

Applebee's parent Dine Brands is among those firms reporting earnings this week.  Credit: TNS/Craig Ruttle

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases jobs created or lost in February and the nation’s unemployment rate. After a disappointing job contraction in December, U.S. employers added only 49,000 new jobs in February as the labor market continues to suffer the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONDAY: The February national manufacturing index from the Institute for Supply Management. Also, January construction spending from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Zoom Video Communications.

TUESDAY: Automakers post February car and truck sales. Earnings: Abercrombie & Fitch, Applebee’s owner Dine Brands, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Kohl's, Nordstrom, Ross Stores, Target.

WEDNESDAY: Payrolls processor ADP releases its estimate of private-sector jobs created or lost in February. Also, the Federal Reserve’s March beige book, a collection of early and unofficial economic data. And the Institute for Supply Management’s February services-sector index, an update on economic activity in a wide swath of nonmanufacturing businesses such as retail, food services, hospitality and technology. Earnings: Jack Daniel's distiller Brown-Forman, Wendy’s.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Feb. 27 from the Labor Department. Earnings: CA Technologies owner Broadcom, Costco Wholesale, Gap, landscape equipment maker Toro.

FRIDAY: As part of the employment report, the Labor Department releases workers average wages in February.

