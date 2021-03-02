KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases its first Long Island employment report for 2021: jobs created or lost in January in Nassau and Suffolk. The report includes updates and revisions for all of 2020. In December, there were 104,700 fewer jobs on Long Island than in December 2019.

MONDAY: Earnings from Wish shopping website owner ContextLogic and fast-food chain Del Taco.

TUESDAY: The small-business optimism index for February from the National Federation of Independent Business. In January, the index continued its recent decline as small-business owners expressed growing pessimism about the economy. Earnings: Dick's Sporting Goods.

WEDNESDAY: The nation’s most-watched inflation gauge: consumer prices for February from the Labor Department. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island. Earnings: Campbell Soup.

THURSDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of available and unfilled jobs as of the end of January. Also from the Labor Department: jobless benefits claims for the week ended March 6. Earnings: Great Neck multifamily housing investor BRT Apartments, Hauppauge medical test maker Chembio Diagnostics, Ulta Beauty, Vail Resorts.

FRIDAY: Consumer sentiment in early March from the University of Michigan. Also, February prices at the wholesalers’ level from the Labor Department.