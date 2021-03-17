TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Business week ahead, March 22-26

Video game company GameStop is scheduled to release

Video game company GameStop is scheduled to release earnings this week. Credit: Bloomberg/Patrick T. Fallon

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases Long Island jobs created or lost in February. In January, Nassau and Suffolk had 117,800 fewer jobs than January 2020, the 10th straight month Long Island registered year-over-year job losses of more than 100,000.

MONDAY: Existing home sales in February from the National Association of Realtors. In January, the median price of an existing home in the Northeast rose 15.8 percent as housing inventory fell to a record low. Earnings: business services provider Newtek.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases February new-home sales. Earnings: publishing software maker Adobe Systems, computer games retailer GameStop, office furniture maker Steelcase.

WEDNESDAY: February durable goods orders from the Commerce Department. The report is a bellwether of the economy as it covers demand for long-lived, expensive items such as cars, aircraft and computers. Earnings: General Mills, recreational vehicle maker Winnebago Industries.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended March 20 from the Labor Department. Also, the third and final estimate of fourth-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants.

FRIDAY: Personal income and spending in February from the Commerce Department. Also, March consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

More news

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, speaks with reporters Assembly hires NYC firm for Cuomo impeachment probe
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was surrounded by Black Cuomo gets COVID-19 vaccine among community leaders in Harlem
Long Island village voters will go to the See the latest results from 16 mayoral, trustee races across LI
The entrance to Glacier Ridge Preserve Mountain Bike Farmingville expects boost from big housing, commercial project
Greenlawn Memorial Park on Broadway Greenlawn boasts great schools, bustling downtown
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an LI officials, NYPD on alert in Asian communities after Georgia killings
Didn’t find what you were looking for?