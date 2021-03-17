KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases Long Island jobs created or lost in February. In January, Nassau and Suffolk had 117,800 fewer jobs than January 2020, the 10th straight month Long Island registered year-over-year job losses of more than 100,000.

MONDAY: Existing home sales in February from the National Association of Realtors. In January, the median price of an existing home in the Northeast rose 15.8 percent as housing inventory fell to a record low. Earnings: business services provider Newtek.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases February new-home sales. Earnings: publishing software maker Adobe Systems, computer games retailer GameStop, office furniture maker Steelcase.

WEDNESDAY: February durable goods orders from the Commerce Department. The report is a bellwether of the economy as it covers demand for long-lived, expensive items such as cars, aircraft and computers. Earnings: General Mills, recreational vehicle maker Winnebago Industries.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended March 20 from the Labor Department. Also, the third and final estimate of fourth-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants.

FRIDAY: Personal income and spending in February from the Commerce Department. Also, March consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan.