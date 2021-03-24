KEY EVENT: Updates on jobs, both locally and nationally, along with new reports on housing, highlight a busy week.

MONDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas releases its Texas manufacturing outlook survey, an update on how last month’s vicious winter storm in Texas affected that state and its impact on the U.S. economy.

TUESDAY: Two January housing reports: Case-Shiller home prices and the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s single-family home prices. Also, the Conference Board releases its March consumer confidence index. In February, consumers’ assessment of their current economic situation improved for the first time in three months. Earnings: BlackBerry, online pet supplies seller Chewy, spice maker McCormick, Calvin Klein brand owner PVH.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs added or lost in March from payrolls processor ADP. Also, March pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: Melville security software provider Verint Systems, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended March 27 from the Labor Department. Also, February construction spending from the Census Bureau.

FRIDAY: Although U.S. stock markets are closed for Good Friday, the Labor Department releases its monthly employment report, including unemployment and jobs created or lost in March. Also, automakers release March car and truck sales.