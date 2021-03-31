KEY EVENT: MSC Industrial Direct, one of Long Island’s biggest companies, releases quarterly earnings Wednesday. Earnings results and forecasts from the Melville-based distributor of industrial and metalworking supplies, with more than $3 billion in annual sales, is considered an indicator whether the U.S. economy is heading for a surge or a downturn.

MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management on Monday releases its March services-sector update. The report covers a range of nonmanufacturing businesses such as restaurants, retail and health care.

TUESDAY: The monthly job openings and labor turnover survey from the Labor Department. The report lists the number of unfilled jobs as of the end of February. Earnings: payrolls processor Paychex.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its March meeting. Also, the Commerce Department releases the nation’s February trade balance. In January, the trade deficit widened as consumers, flush with stimulus cash, purchased more imported goods.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended April 3 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Birds Eye owner Conagra Brands, Levi Strauss.

FRIDAY: Producer prices in March from the Labor Department. The report is a bellwether if inflation is stirring at the wholesalers’ level, which usually trickles down into consumer prices a few months later.