KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases the number of Long Island-based jobs added or lost in March. Nassau and Suffolk have been slow to reverse the effects of pandemic job losses: In February, Long Island employers added only 1,400 jobs compared with January, leaving Nassau and Suffolk with 120,600 fewer jobs in February 2021 than in February 2020.

MONDAY: The Treasury releases the nation’s March budget deficit. In February, the deficit grew to $311 billion, a record for any February.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department’s monthly inflation gauge: March consumer prices. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties, including Long Island.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the April beige book, a collection of early and official economic data. Earnings: Bed Bath & Beyond, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo.

THURSDAY: The Empire state manufacturing report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Also, March retail sales from the Commerce Department. And jobless benefits claims for the week ended April 10 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Bank of America, BlackRock, Citigroup, Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo, UnitedHealth, US Bancorp.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases March housing starts. Earnings: Bank of New York Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial.