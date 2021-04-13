KEY EVENT: Are the pandemic’s effects on unemployment in Nassau and Suffolk finally starting to ease? Some answers come Tuesday, when the state Labor Department releases March jobless rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In February, the Long Island unemployment rate was 6.7 percent, up from 6.4 percent in January but down from 17.5 percent in April 2020 during the depths of COVID-19 shutdowns.

MONDAY: Earnings from Coca-Cola, M&T Bank and United Airlines.

TUESDAY: Earnings from Harley-Davidson, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Procter & Gamble and Travelers.

WEDNESDAY: Northport-East Northport Public Library and the Suffolk County One Stop Employment Center hold an online virtual job fair for Suffolk residents, 10-11 a.m. To get a link to the Zoom meeting, go to https://nwsdy.li/3uRGGrJ. Earnings: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Verizon.

THURSDAY: March existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. In February, existing-home sales in the Northeast fell 11.5 percent because of a dwindling supply of available homes. The median price of an existing home soared 13.2 percent from February 2020. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended April 17 from the Labor Department. Earnings: AT&T, Dow, Mattel, Union Pacific.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases March new-home sales. Earnings: American Express, Kleenex maker Kimberly-Clark.