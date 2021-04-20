KEY EVENT: A busy week includes a Federal Reserve meeting, several reports on the housing market, new surveys on consumer sentiment, a torrent of corporate earnings releases and an update on GDP.

MONDAY: The Commerce Department releases March durable goods orders, a snapshot of the manufacture of expensive items including cars, major appliances and aircraft. Earnings: Tesla.

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller housing prices and Federal Housing Finance Agency single-family home prices, both for February. Also, consumer confidence in April from the Conference Board. Earnings: Uniondale bank company Flushing Financial, Google parent Alphabet, Capital One Financial, Starbucks, UPS, Visa.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with an analysis of the economy. Earnings: Jericho gas stations properties owner Getty Realty, Westbury bank company New York Community Bancorp, Altice USA, Apple, Boeing, eBay, KFC owner Yum Brands.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department releases first-quarter GDP, the nation’s most-watched economic gauge. Also, March pending-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. And jobless benefits claims for the week ended April 24 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Carle Place gift seller 1-800-Flowers.com, Jericho shopping centers owner Kimco Realty, Amazon, Outback owner Bloomin’ Brands, McDonald’s, Northrop Grumman, Twitter.

FRIDAY: April consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. Earnings: Clorox, Exxon Mobil.