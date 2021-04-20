TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Business week ahead, April 26-30

Capital One Financial is among those firms reporting

Capital One Financial is among those firms reporting earnings this week.  Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JOHANNES EISELE

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: A busy week includes a Federal Reserve meeting, several reports on the housing market, new surveys on consumer sentiment, a torrent of corporate earnings releases and an update on GDP.

MONDAY: The Commerce Department releases March durable goods orders, a snapshot of the manufacture of expensive items including cars, major appliances and aircraft. Earnings: Tesla.

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller housing prices and Federal Housing Finance Agency single-family home prices, both for February. Also, consumer confidence in April from the Conference Board. Earnings: Uniondale bank company Flushing Financial, Google parent Alphabet, Capital One Financial, Starbucks, UPS, Visa.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with an analysis of the economy. Earnings: Jericho gas stations properties owner Getty Realty, Westbury bank company New York Community Bancorp, Altice USA, Apple, Boeing, eBay, KFC owner Yum Brands.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department releases first-quarter GDP, the nation’s most-watched economic gauge. Also, March pending-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. And jobless benefits claims for the week ended April 24 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Carle Place gift seller 1-800-Flowers.com, Jericho shopping centers owner Kimco Realty, Amazon, Outback owner Bloomin’ Brands, McDonald’s, Northrop Grumman, Twitter.

FRIDAY: April consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. Earnings: Clorox, Exxon Mobil.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

More news

Forester Tom Colella surveys plane trees on Rose
Smithtown to tally up its trees
Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, right, was named as a
Curran: Suspect in fatal Stop & Shop shooting captured
An advanced septic system that removes nitrogen from
Eliminate tax on grants for septic upgrades, pols say
Long Island 2011 valedictorians Sha Sha, Armaghan Behlum
10 years ago, they were valedictorians. Where are they now?
Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder
Reward offered in 'vicious' attack on South Asian woman caught on video
Kayaking along the Nissequogue River in Jan. 2020
Health officials: Recreation safe for Nissequogue River in Kings Park
Didn’t find what you were looking for?