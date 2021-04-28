KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases the nation’s April employment situation. In March, the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level in a year as the labor market showed signs of snapping back from the effects of the pandemic.

MONDAY: Port Washington Public Library presents "Social Media Marketing for Small Business," 7-9 p.m., an online seminar aimed at helping small-business owners disrupted by the pandemic create websites. To sign up, go to https://nwsdy.li/32Uw935. Earnings: Estee Lauder.

TUESDAY: Automakers release April car and truck sales. Earnings: Lake Success investor documents provider Broadridge Financial Solutions, Melville health care products distributor Henry Schein, Melville identification authorization products provider Intellicheck, Plainview semiconductor tools maker Veeco Instruments.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created in April as estimated by payrolls processor ADP. Also, the Institute for Supply Management releases the April services-sector report. Earnings: PSEG Long Island parent Public Service Enterprise Group, Uber.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 1 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Great Neck multifamily housing investor BRT Apartments, Port Washington shopping centers owner Cedar Realty Trust, Hauppauge diagnostics test maker Chembio, Lake Success natural foods seller Hain Celestial, Farmingdale medical device maker Misonix, Shake Shack.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases workers’ average wages in April.