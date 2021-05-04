TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Business week ahead, May 10-14 

A key report on metro area consumer prices

A key report on metro area consumer prices is expected this week. Credit: Heather Walsh

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: The pandemic has disrupted lives and careers, with many businesses closing. If you are considering starting your own business, a free online seminar sponsored by Half Hollow Hills Public Library and SCORE might make the process less daunting. "Creating a Business" (Wednesday, 2-3:30 p.m.) covers crucial information every entrepreneur should know, including business basics, financing and even how to choose the right name. To register for a Zoom video conference link, go to https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehvlmltk7af01788&oseq=&c=&ch=

MONDAY: Earnings from Marriott International, Roosevelt Field mall owner Simon Property Group and Tyson Foods.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of available and unfilled jobs as of the end of March. In February, job openings hit a two-year high. Earnings: video game publisher Electronic Arts.

WEDNESDAY: The nation’s top inflation gauge: consumer prices in April from the Labor Department. The report includes a breakout of prices in 25 Northeast counties including Long Island. Earnings: Wendy's.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 8 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Melville power tools maker P&F Industries, DoorDash, Walt Disney.

FRIDAY: April retail sales from the Commerce Department. In March, retail sales surged, boosted by an improving pandemic situation and the third round of stimulus checks.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

More news

Stony Brook University's hospitals are welcoming back visitors
Stony Brook welcoming back visitors amid low virus rates
Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court
Source: Sheldon Silver released from prison on furlough
A barge finishes laying replacement electrical cable off
Equinor to meet with fishermen over cable route
The East Northport Fire Department raises an American
Fallen NYPD officer's funeral ends with widow's emotional goodbye
Dina Lohan is seen in a file image
Dina Lohan pleads not guilty to DWI charge
Hofstra will accept its inaugural class of students
Hofstra to launch nursing school, grow engineering program with $120M bond
Didn’t find what you were looking for?