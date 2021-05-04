KEY EVENT: The pandemic has disrupted lives and careers, with many businesses closing. If you are considering starting your own business, a free online seminar sponsored by Half Hollow Hills Public Library and SCORE might make the process less daunting. "Creating a Business" (Wednesday, 2-3:30 p.m.) covers crucial information every entrepreneur should know, including business basics, financing and even how to choose the right name. To register for a Zoom video conference link, go to https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehvlmltk7af01788&oseq=&c=&ch=

MONDAY: Earnings from Marriott International, Roosevelt Field mall owner Simon Property Group and Tyson Foods.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of available and unfilled jobs as of the end of March. In February, job openings hit a two-year high. Earnings: video game publisher Electronic Arts.

WEDNESDAY: The nation’s top inflation gauge: consumer prices in April from the Labor Department. The report includes a breakout of prices in 25 Northeast counties including Long Island. Earnings: Wendy's.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 8 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Melville power tools maker P&F Industries, DoorDash, Walt Disney.

FRIDAY: April retail sales from the Commerce Department. In March, retail sales surged, boosted by an improving pandemic situation and the third round of stimulus checks.