KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department Thursday releases the number of Long Island jobs added or lost in April. In March, Long Island employers added 16,000 jobs compared with February. But the gain still left Nassau and Suffolk with 94,900 fewer jobs in March compared with March 2020.

MONDAY: "Tax Day 2021," the deadline to file 2020 federal and New York State income tax forms. The deadline was extended from April 15, the traditional date to file income taxes. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the May Empire State survey, an update on state manufacturing activity.

TUESDAY: April housing starts from the Commerce Bureau. Earnings: Home Depot, Macy's, Walmart.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its April meeting. Earnings: Cisco Systems, Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands, Target, TJ Maxx owner TJX.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 15 from the Labor Department. Also, leading economic indicators for April from the Conference Board. Earnings: Hormel Foods, Kohl's, Ralph Lauren.

FRIDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases April existing-home sales. In March, the average price of an existing U.S. home rose 17.2% compared with March 2020. Earnings: tractor maker Deere, North Face brand owner VF.