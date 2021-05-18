KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department Tuesday releases April unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In March, the Long Island unemployment rate was 6%, up from 4.1% in March 2020 but well off the pandemic worst of 17.5% in April 2020.

MONDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases the April national economic activity report. In the March report, economic indicators rose broadly compared with February.

TUESDAY: Three housing reports: April new-home sales from the Commerce Department and Case-Shiller home prices and the Federal Housing Finance single-family home prices, both for March. Also, May consumer confidence from the Conference Board. Earnings: AutoZone, Quicken software maker Intuit, Nordstrom, home builder Toll Brothers, Urban Outfitters

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from Abercrombie & Fitch, Dick’s Sporting Goods and computer chip maker Nvidia.

THURSDAY: April pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Also, April durable goods orders from the Commerce Department and jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 22 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Best Buy, Costco Wholesale, Salesforce.com, medical device maker Medtronic, Ulta Beauty.

FRIDAY: Personal income and spending in April from the Commerce Department. Also, May consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan.