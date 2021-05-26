KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases U.S. jobs created and the unemployment rate for May. The April report was a massive disappointment as only 266,000 new jobs were created, far less than the 1 million forecast by economists. The state Labor Department releases May jobs added on Long Island on June 17.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: The national manufacturing activity report for May from the Institute for Supply Management. Also, April construction spending from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Zoom Video Communications.

WEDNESDAY: Automakers report May car and truck sales. Also, private-sector jobs created in May according to payrolls provider ADP. And the Federal Reserve releases the June beige book, an early look at some still unofficial economic data. Earnings: Advance Auto Parts, Calvin Klein brand owner PVH.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 29 from the Labor Department. Also, the Institute for Supply Management releases the May services-sector report, an update on jobs and economic activity in the wide swath of nonmanufacturing businesses such as restaurants and retailers. Earnings: CA Technologies owner Broadcom, medical device maker Cooper Companies, jam maker JM Smucker.

FRIDAY: April factory orders from the Commerce Department.