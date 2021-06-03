KEY EVENT: Long Island business trade group HI-LIA holds a free online job fair Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Companies can post listings for open jobs and receive resumes from interested candidates. Job seekers can use keywords to search for the jobs and companies they are interested in. To register, go to bit.ly/34IR3mm.

MONDAY: Earnings from Vail Resorts.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department reports the number of available and unfilled jobs as of the end of April. In March, the number of available jobs hit a record high as employers struggled to find workers as the economy began roaring back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the May small business optimism index from the National Federation of Independent Business: Small Business Association. In April, small-business owners were optimistic about the economy but a record 44% said they had job openings they could not fill.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from Melville security software maker Verint Systems, Campbell Soup and Jack Daniel’s distiller Brown-Forman.

THURSDAY: Consumer prices in May from the Labor Department. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties, including Long Island. Also from the Labor Department: jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 5.

FRIDAY: Consumer sentiment in early June from the University of Michigan.