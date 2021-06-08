KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases jobs created on Long Island in May. In April, Long Island employers added 197,100 jobs compared with April 2020, when mass layoffs began as the COVID-19 pandemic forced layoffs and lockdowns.

MONDAY: Great Neck Library holds an online workshop 6-7:30 p.m. on how to create better resumes to boost your odds of snagging a job. Go to bit.ly/3ixo5hL to register and get a link to the workshop, which will be held via a Zoom conference.

TUESDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the June Empire State survey, an update on New York manufacturing. Also, May retail sales from the Commerce Department. And the June economic optimism report from the National Association of Home Builders. Earnings: Oracle.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with an announcement on the economy. After the announcement, Fed chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference. Also, May housing starts from the Commerce Department.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 12 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Supermarket owner Kroger.

FRIDAY: "Quadruple witching," the quarterly stock market event when stock futures, stock options, index futures and index options expire at the same time, sometimes causing stock market volatility.