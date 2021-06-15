KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases May unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In April, Long Island unemployment stood at 5.4%, the lowest since March 2020, the month before the pandemic forced mass lockdowns and layoffs.

MONDAY: Amazon begins its annual two-day Prime Day, a shopping event where the giant online retailer discounts some of its most popular items.

TUESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases May existing-home sales. In April, the median price of a U.S. existing home hit an all-time high, up 19.1% year-over-year.

WEDNESDAY: May new-home sales from the Commerce Department. Earnings: office furniture maker Steelcase, RV maker Winnebago Industries.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department releases May durable goods orders, an update on the manufacture of long-lived and expensive items such as motor vehicles, computers and major appliances. Also from the Commerce Department: the third and final estimate of first-quarter GDP. And jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 19 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants, FedEx, Nike, Rite Aide.

FRIDAY: June consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. Also, Americans’ personal income and spending in May from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Carmax.