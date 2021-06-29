KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Wednesday releases the number of unfilled jobs as of the end of May. In April, job openings surged to a record 9.3 million as the economy roared back but employers couldn’t find enough workers to fill the new jobs they had open.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for observance of the July 4 holiday.

TUESDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its monthly update on the services sector for June. The report covers a wide swath of nonmanufacturing businesses such as retailers, hospitality and technology -- important indicators for the health of the Long Island economy. The previous report, for May, showed the "rate of expansion is very strong."

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its June meeting. At the meeting, the Fed said it expects to raise interest rates sooner than economists had expected. Earnings: Melville industrial supplies distributor MSC Industrial, lubricants maker WD40.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 3 from the Labor Department. Also, consumer credit in May from the Federal Reserve. In April, consumers borrowed less than expected as they cut back on the use of credit cards. Earnings: Levi Strauss.

FRIDAY: May wholesale inventories from the Census Bureau.