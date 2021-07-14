TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, July 19-23

Video streaming service Netflix reports earnings this week.

Video streaming service Netflix reports earnings this week. Credit: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases unemployment rates in June for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In May, the Long Island jobless rate fell to 4.6%, its best level since the forced lockdowns and business closures because of the pandemic a year earlier.

MONDAY: The National Association of Home Builders releases its July economic optimism update. The report, compiled from a survey of homebuilders, is often an indicator of how the national economy will look a few months from now. Earnings: IBM

TUESDAY: June housing starts from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Netflix, Travelers, United Airlines.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from Coca-Cola, Comerica, Discover Financial Services, Harley-Davidson, Johnson & Johnson, Texas Instruments, Verizon and Whirlpool.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 17 from the Labor Department. Also, the National Association of Realtors releases June existing-home sales. In May, the price of an existing U.S. home hit an all-time high, marking the 111-straight month of year-over-year gains. And leading economic indicators in June from the Conference Board. Earnings: Abbott Laboratories, AT&T, Capital One Financial, Domino's Pizza, Dow, Snapchat parent Snap, Union Pacific.

FRIDAY: Earnings from American Express, Kleenex maker Kimberly-Clark and oilfield services provider Schlumberger.

