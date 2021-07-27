KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases jobs created and the unemployment rate in July. In June, the U.S. economy added a better-than-expected 850,000 workers. Jobs created on Long Island in July will be released by the state Labor Department on Aug. 19.

MONDAY: The July manufacturing index from the Institute for Supply Management. Also, June construction spending from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Roosevelt Field mall owner Simon Property Group, Manhattan office buildings owner Vornado Realty Trust.

TUESDAY: Automakers release July car and truck sales. Earnings: Melville health products distributor Henry Schein, Melville ID authentication products provider Intellicheck, Plainview semiconductor tools maker Veeco Instruments, PSEG Long Island parent Public Service Enterprise Group.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs added in July according to payrolls provider ADP. Also, the Institute for Supply Management releases the July services-sector report, an update on a wide swath of non-manufacturing businesses such as retailers, restaurants and technology. Earnings: CVS Health, Kraft Heinz, MetLife, Uber.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 31 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Great Neck real estate investor BRT Apartments, Hauppauge diagnostics tests maker Chembio, IHOP owner Dine Brands, vaccine maker Moderna, Shake Shack.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases workers’ average wages in July.