KEY EVENT: You’ve seen at the gasoline pump, you’ve seen it at the supermarket and, if you’re looking for a home, you’ve definitely seen it with housing prices. Prices are up on Long Island and nationally because of inflation. In June, consumer prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island rose 4.1%, the biggest year-over-year increase in 13 years. Is inflation heating up or cooling down? The answer comes Wednesday when the Labor Department releases consumer prices for July.

MONDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of available jobs as of the end of June. In May, available jobs hit a record high. Earnings: Tyson Foods.

TUESDAY: The July small-business owners optimism survey from the National Federation of Independent Business.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from eBay and Wendy’s.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 7 from the Labor Department. Also, inflation at the wholesalers’ level: producer prices for July from the Labor Department. Earnings: Melville power tools maker P&F Industries, Lake Success investor documents provider Broadridge Financial Solutions, DoorDash, Walt Disney.

FRIDAY: Consumer sentiment in early August from the University of Michigan. Also, July import and export prices from the Labor Department.