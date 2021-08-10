KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases jobs created on Long Island in July. In June, Long Island employers added 104,600 new private sector and government jobs compared with June 2020 as the local job market improved from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the August Empire State survey, an update on New York manufacturing activity.

TUESDAY: Retail sales and industrial production, both from the Commerce Department and both for July. Also, the National Association of Home Builders releases the August economic optimism survey, an indicator of how the U.S. economy will look a few months from now. Earnings: Home Depot, Krispy Kreme, Walmart.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its July meeting, where it recognized inflation was trending higher but called it "transitory." Also, July housing starts from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Cisco Systems, computer graphics card maker Nvidia, Target, TJ Maxx owner TJX.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 14 from the Labor Department. Also, the Conference Board releases July leading economic indicators. Earnings: Estee Lauder, Kohl’s, Macy’s.

FRIDAY: Earnings from tractor maker Deere & Co. and Foot Locker.