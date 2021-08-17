KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases July Long Island unemployment rates with breakdowns for Nassau and Suffolk. In June, the Long Island unemployment rate rose to 5% from 4.6% in May, which economists attributed to more people entering a recovering labor market.

MONDAY: July existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases new-home sales in July. Earnings: Best Buy, tax software maker Intuit, medical device maker Medtronic, Nordstrom.

WEDNESDAY: July durable goods orders from the Commerce Department. The report, which updates the manufacture of long-lasting and expensive items like major appliances, cars and computers, is considered a bellwether of consumer demand and its impact on the economy. Earnings: Dick's Sporting Goods, Salesforce.com, Ulta Beauty.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 21 from the Labor Department. Also, a revised estimate of second-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Carle Place gift seller 1-800-Flowers.com, Lake Success natural foods seller Hain Celestial, Abercrombie & Fitch, computer maker Dell Technologies.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases Americans’ income and spending in July. Also, August consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan.