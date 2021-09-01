TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Business week ahead, Sept. 6-10

GameStop is among those firms reporting earnings

GameStop is among those firms reporting  earnings this week.  Credit: AP/John Minchillo

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: Since the pandemic started, many have been thinking about starting a business. The Farmingdale Small Business Development may be able to help. Its Fall Kickstart Business Series presents "Writing a Business Plan," a free online event Thursday 11 a.m.-noon. The workshop will cover a range of topics you need to know before you can proceed with a business. To register, go to bit.ly/farmingdaleworkshop.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for Labor Day.

TUESDAY: Sachem Library holds a one-on-one job-coaching workshop 2-6 p.m. with career coach Richard Gluck. Ask any of your job-related questions, such as help with your resume and honing your interview techniques. No appointment is required for this in-library event — just drop in.

WEDNESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of job openings as of the end of July. In June, available jobs surpassed 10 million for the first time. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the September beige book, a collection of unofficial economic data. Earnings: Dave & Buster’s, GameStop.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended September 4 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Melville security software provider Verint Systems.

FRIDAY: August producer prices from the Labor Department. Earnings: supermarket owner Kroger.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

More news

With significant rainfall in the forecast, a Town
NWS: Ida's heavy rains, possible thunderstorms move in Wednesday night into Thursday
Suffolk County police investigate scene where Jaifield Gordon
Police: Reward offered for arrest in Coram homicide
Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These restaurants, businesses, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
Robert Cass receives his Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot
LI districts await direction on possible NY testing requirement for school staff
Boats head in to Lake Montauk. While homebuyers
Montauk's allure grows for year-round living
An official COVID-19 vaccine card. On Tuesday, a
Vance: Patchogue clinic worker sold bogus vaccine cards
Didn’t find what you were looking for?