KEY EVENT: Since the pandemic started, many have been thinking about starting a business. The Farmingdale Small Business Development may be able to help. Its Fall Kickstart Business Series presents "Writing a Business Plan," a free online event Thursday 11 a.m.-noon. The workshop will cover a range of topics you need to know before you can proceed with a business. To register, go to bit.ly/farmingdaleworkshop.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for Labor Day.

TUESDAY: Sachem Library holds a one-on-one job-coaching workshop 2-6 p.m. with career coach Richard Gluck. Ask any of your job-related questions, such as help with your resume and honing your interview techniques. No appointment is required for this in-library event — just drop in.

WEDNESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of job openings as of the end of July. In June, available jobs surpassed 10 million for the first time. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the September beige book, a collection of unofficial economic data. Earnings: Dave & Buster’s, GameStop.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended September 4 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Melville security software provider Verint Systems.

FRIDAY: August producer prices from the Labor Department. Earnings: supermarket owner Kroger.