KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases jobs created on Long Island in August. In July, Long Island employers created 60,800 more jobs compared with July 2020. The national jobs report for August, released Sept. 3, showed far fewer jobs created than expected as the COVID-19 delta variant put a damper on hiring.

MONDAY: Having a problem with a smartphone, PC or other tech device? Drop in to the South Huntington Library 7:30-8:30 p.m. and a librarian will try to solve your problem. Earnings: Oracle.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases August consumer prices. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island. Also, the August small-business owners optimism index from the National Federation of Independent Business.

WEDNESDAY: The September Empire State manufacturing survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department releases August retail sales. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sept. 11 from the Labor Department.

FRIDAY: The University of Michigan releases consumer sentiment for early September. Also, the quarterly stock market event known as "quadruple witching," when stock futures, stock options, index futures and index options expire at the same time, sometimes causing stock market volatility.