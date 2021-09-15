TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Business week ahead, Sept. 20-24

Software maker Adobe Systems is among firms reporting

Software maker Adobe Systems is among firms reporting earnings this week.  Credit: Kris Tripplaar/Sipa USA/Kris Tripplaar

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases the August unemployment rate for Long Island, with breakouts for Nassau and Suffolk. In July, the Long Island jobless rate was 5.2%, up from 5% in June but down from 12.6% in July 2020.

MONDAY: The September housing market survey from the National Association of Home Builders.

TUESDAY: August housing starts from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Adobe Systems, FedEx.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with a statement on the economy and an update on interest rates policy. Fed chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference after the meeting. Also, August existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. In its July report, the Realtors group said the price of a home in the Northeast rose 23.6% from July 2020 with much of the home sales "occurring in the upper-end markets." Earnings: General Mills, office furniture maker Steelcase.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sept. 18 from the Labor Department. Also, August leading economic indicators from the Conference Board. Earnings: Costco Wholesale, Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants, Nike, Rite Aid, Vail Resorts.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases August new-home sales.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

More news

Gabrielle Petito, left, was last known to be
Police: Boyfriend and missing LI woman had domestic altercation in Utah weeks before her disappearance
Amazon is hiring to fill job openings at
See which jobs Amazon is hiring for on Long Island
A syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer
Court to uphold denial of 'religious exemption' to vaccine mandate, Hochul says
Officials and others gather to break ground Tuesday
Superblock project breaks ground after 60-year stalemate
"The virus isn't gone. It's just here in
Pandemic not over, experts say, as new COVID-19 cases on LI top 900
Photo of Gabrielle Petito.
'Come forward': Family of missing woman implores boyfriend to disclose where he last saw her
Didn’t find what you were looking for?