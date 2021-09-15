Business week ahead, Sept. 20-24

KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases the August unemployment rate for Long Island, with breakouts for Nassau and Suffolk. In July, the Long Island jobless rate was 5.2%, up from 5% in June but down from 12.6% in July 2020.

MONDAY: The September housing market survey from the National Association of Home Builders.

TUESDAY: August housing starts from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Adobe Systems, FedEx.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with a statement on the economy and an update on interest rates policy. Fed chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference after the meeting. Also, August existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. In its July report, the Realtors group said the price of a home in the Northeast rose 23.6% from July 2020 with much of the home sales "occurring in the upper-end markets." Earnings: General Mills, office furniture maker Steelcase.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sept. 18 from the Labor Department. Also, August leading economic indicators from the Conference Board. Earnings: Costco Wholesale, Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants, Nike, Rite Aid, Vail Resorts.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases August new-home sales.