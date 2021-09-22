TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, Sept. 27-Oct. 1

A key Commerce Department report on durable goods

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: Finding a job has never been easy, but it has become far more complicated during the pandemic as many traditional job-search strategies no longer work. Hempstead Library is holding "Employment Resources on the Internet," a free workshop designed to help you find reliable resources, job-training programs and company information online. This online event is Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. To register and get a link to the Zoom video conference, go to bit.ly/hempsteadworkshop or call 516-481-6990, ext. 12 or 13.

MONDAY: The Commerce Department releases August durable goods orders, an update on the manufacture of long-lasting, expensive items, including cars, computers and major appliances.

TUESDAY: Two July housing reports: Case-Shiller metropolitan-area home prices and single-family housing prices from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Also, September consumer confidence from the Conference Board. Earnings: computer memory maker Micron Technology.

WEDNESDAY: August pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sept. 25 from the Labor Department. Also, a third and final estimate of second-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Bed Bath & Beyond, spice maker McCormick.

FRIDAY: Personal income and spending in August from the Commerce Department.

