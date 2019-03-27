TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
Business

Business week ahead April 1-5

The Labor Department releases unemployment data this week.

The Labor Department releases unemployment data this week. Above, a job fair at Nassau Community College. Photo Credit: Anthony DelMundo

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: One of the most important employment reports in years comes Friday when the Labor Department releases jobs created and the national unemployment rate in March. The reason for the anticipation: The previous report showed only 20,000 jobs were added in February, far fewer than expected. The February report raised concerns the economy is slowing.

MONDAY: Retail sales and construction spending, both for February and both from the Commerce Department. Also, the March manufacturing sector update from the Institute for Supply Management.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases February durable goods orders, an update on the manufacture of long-lived expensive items such as cars, aircraft and major appliances. Earnings: Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs added in March as estimated by payroll-services provider ADP. Also, the Institute for Supply Management’s March services sector index, an update on a wide swath of nonmanufacturing businesses such as restaurants and retail. Earnings: Kay Jewelers owner Signet Jewelers.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended March 30 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Corona beer importer Constellation Brands.

FRIDAY: In addition to the unemployment rate and jobs added in March, the Labor Department releases an update on workers’ hourly earnings.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

An image taken from a trail camera shows Sanctuary to pay for deer management study
Jake Gabler-Colotti, of Wantagh, was charged with unlawful Police: Man recorded women at tanning salon
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and Nassau County Police: Boy charged for bringing gun to school
Victoria Ruvolo, who was injured in 2004 when Family: Woman hit by turkey in 2004 dies
This Sea Cliff home is listed for $1.25 $1.25M LI home comes with 1908 kitchen sink
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini at DA: Man sentenced to 24 years for home invasion