Business week ahead April 1-5

KEY EVENT: One of the most important employment reports in years comes Friday when the Labor Department releases jobs created and the national unemployment rate in March. The reason for the anticipation: The previous report showed only 20,000 jobs were added in February, far fewer than expected. The February report raised concerns the economy is slowing.

MONDAY: Retail sales and construction spending, both for February and both from the Commerce Department. Also, the March manufacturing sector update from the Institute for Supply Management.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases February durable goods orders, an update on the manufacture of long-lived expensive items such as cars, aircraft and major appliances. Earnings: Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs added in March as estimated by payroll-services provider ADP. Also, the Institute for Supply Management’s March services sector index, an update on a wide swath of nonmanufacturing businesses such as restaurants and retail. Earnings: Kay Jewelers owner Signet Jewelers.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended March 30 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Corona beer importer Constellation Brands.

FRIDAY: In addition to the unemployment rate and jobs added in March, the Labor Department releases an update on workers’ hourly earnings.