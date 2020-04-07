Business week ahead, April 13-17 

KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases the number of jobs created or lost on Long Island in March, the first official look at how hard the coronavirus hit the local labor market when it became widespread last month.

MONDAY: Local libraries are closed, but some are holding live video meetings where you can get valuable information. For example, Baldwin Library presents “Dealing with COVID-19 Emotions and Uncertainty” from 5 to 6 p.m. You can discuss your fears about the pandemic with a social worker. For information on how to connect, go to https://bit.ly/2V9gYPd.

TUESDAY: Earnings from Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

WEDNESDAY: The April Empire State manufacturing report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The March report showed a record decline in New York state manufacturing. Also, March retail sales from the Commerce Department and the April beige book from the Federal Reserve, a collection of still early economic data. And the National Association of Home Builders releases its April economic optimism index. Earnings: Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, UnitedHealth Group.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended April 11 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Abbott Laboratories, investment manager BlackRock.

FRIDAY: Earnings from oil field services provider Schlumberger.