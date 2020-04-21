KEY EVENT: Wednesday features a Federal Reserve meeting and a first look at first-quarter GDP, both of which are expected to detail the enormous economic toll of the coronavirus.

MONDAY: Earnings from insurer Cincinnati Financial and paint maker PPG Industries.

TUESDAY: Consumer confidence in April from the Conference Board. Also, S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices for February. Earnings: Lake Success bank company Flushing Financial, Google parent Alphabet, Caterpillar, Merck, Starbucks, UPS.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with a statement on the economy and a decision on interest rates. After the meeting, Fed chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference. Also, March pending home sales from National Association of Realtors. Earnings: Bridgehampton bank company Bridge Bancorp, Westbury bank company New York Community Bancorp, Altice USA, eBay, Boeing, Facebook, Microsoft, Northrop Grumman, Tesla, Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended April 25 from the Labor Department. Also, personal income and spending in March from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Carle Place gift seller 1-800-Flowers.com, Apple, McDonald's, Twitter.

FRIDAY: U.S. manufacturing activity in April from the Institute for Supply Management and March construction spending from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Clorox, Colgate-Palmolive, Estee Lauder, Exxon Mobil.