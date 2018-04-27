Business week ahead, April 30-May 4

KEY EVENT: Employment update. The Labor Department on Friday releases the nation’s unemployment rate and the number of jobs added in April. The report is often — but not always — a precursor of the Long Island employment situation. In March, for example, hiring slowed nationally but picked up in Nassau and Suffolk. The state Labor Department will release Long Island jobs created in April on May 17.

MONDAY: Pending home sales for March from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: McDonald’s, PSEG Long Island parent Public Service Enterprise Group, Manhattan office buildings owner Vornado Realty Trust.

TUESDAY: Automakers release April car and truck sales. Earnings: Carle Place gift seller 1-800-Flowers.com, Apple, Pfizer, Snapchat parent Snap.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with a statement on interest rates and the economy. Also, private-sector jobs created in April as estimated by payroll processor ADP. Earnings: CVS, Applebee’s owner Dine Brands, Estee Lauder, Kraft Heinz, MasterCard.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended April 28 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Port Washington drugmaker Aceto, Stony Brook anti-theft technology provider Applied DNA Sciences, Port Washington shopping centers owner Cedar Realty Trust, DowDuPont, Shake Shack.

FRIDAY: Earnings from Uniondale real estate investor Arbor Realty Trust.