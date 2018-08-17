Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Business

Business week ahead, Aug. 20-24

1-800-Flowers.com of Carle Place reports earnings this week.

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: Big gigs. The allure of a steady 9-5 job eludes many people, who would rather have the flexibility to work when and where they want. But succeeding in this so-called gig economy is not easy. Gold Coast Library (goldcoastlibrary.org) in Glen Head holds “Navigating the Gig Economy” Monday at 6:30 p.m.  The workshop includes discussions on how to identify good gig economy opportunities and the skills you need to thrive. To register, call 516-759-8300.

MONDAY: Earnings from Estee Lauder.

TUESDAY: The state Labor Department releases July unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. Earnings: J.M. Smucker, Kohl’s, La-Z-Boy.

WEDNESDAY: July existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its August meeting. Earnings: Lowe’s, Target.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 18 from the Labor Department. Also, July new-home sales from the Commerce Department and June single-family home prices from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Earnings: Carle Place gift seller 1-800 Flowers.com, Alibaba, Gap, Hormel.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases July durable goods, an update on the manufacturing of long-lived expensive products such as cars, major appliances and aircraft. Earnings: Foot Locker.

