Business week ahead, August 12-16

KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases Long Island jobs created in July. In the second quarter, Long Island employers created 12,000 jobs, down 60 percent from the first quarter and the lowest number of new jobs added for any April-June quarter since 2010.

MONDAY: Earnings from Barrick Gold and restaurant food-products distributor Sysco.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases July consumer prices, the nation’s most-watched inflation gauge. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties, including Long Island and New York City counties.

WEDNESDAY: Import and export prices for July from the Labor Department. Earnings: Cisco Systems, Macy's.

THURSDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the August Empire State survey, an update on state manufacturing. Also, retail sales and industrial production, both from the Commerce Department and both for July. And jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 10 from the Labor Department and the economic optimism survey for August from the National Association of Home Builders. Earnings: Alibaba, JC Penney, computer graphics card maker Nvidia, Walmart.

FRIDAY: July housing starts from the Commerce Department and consumer sentiment in early August from the University of Michigan. Earnings: tractor maker Deere.