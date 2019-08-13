KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases unemployment rates in July for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In June, the Long Island unemployment rate was 3.1 percent, near all-time lows. Only 46,600 Long Islanders said they were unemployed, the lowest amount for any June since at least 1990.

MONDAY: Earnings from Estee Lauder.

TUESDAY: Earnings from Home Depot, Kohl's, medical device maker Medtronic, La-Z-Boy and TJ Maxx.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates for the first time in a decade at its July 31 meeting, but two of the 12 central bank voting members dissented. More information on the decision — and a possible window into future rate cuts — will be revealed when the Fed releases the minutes from that meeting. Also, existing-home sales for July from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands, Lowe's, Nordstrom, Target.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 17 from the Labor Department. Also, leading economic indicators in July from the Conference Board. Earnings: Carle Place gift seller 1-800-Flowers.com, Dick's Sporting Goods, Gap, Hormel Foods, Salesforce.com.

FRIDAY: July new-home sales from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Foot Locker.