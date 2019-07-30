TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, August 5-9

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: The Long Island Software & Technology Network, better known as LISTnet, holds a free event aimed at employees and employers in the Island’s growing tech community. Tech Together Happy Hour is Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. at the Refuge restaurant in Melville. For more information, go to bit.ly/2SRWKrm.

MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its July services-sector report, an update on the health of a range of nonmanufacturing businesses such as retail, restaurants and technology. Earnings: Plainview semiconductor equipment provider Veeco Instruments, Marriott International, Shake Shack, Tyson Foods.

TUESDAY: The number of U.S. job openings at the end of June from the Labor Department. Earnings: Medford medical tests maker Chembio Diagnostics, Melville health products distributor Henry Schein, Lake Success business services provider Newtek, Walt Disney.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from Great Neck real estate investor BRT Apartments, CVS Health and Fox.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 3 from the Labor Department. Also, Oceanside Library holds a free “Financing Your Business” workshop starting at 7 p.m. with a discussion on loan programs available for small businesses and tips on the loan application process. Earnings: Activision Blizzard, Cardinal Health, CBS, Viacom.

FRIDAY: June producer prices from the Labor Department.

