Business week ahead, Dec. 3-7

KEY EVENT: U.S. employment update. The Labor Department on Friday releases jobs created and the unemployment rate in November. In October, employers added 250,000 jobs, the 97th straight month of job gains. As for the local jobs situation, the state Labor Department on Dec. 20 releases jobs added on Long Island in November.

MONDAY: Construction spending in October from the Commerce Department. Also, the Institute for Supply Management releases the November manufacturing activity report.

TUESDAY: Automakers post November car and truck sales. In October, motor vehicle sales fell as interest rates and car prices ticked higher. Earnings: AutoZone, Dollar General, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created in November as estimated by payroll-processor ADP. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the November beige book, a collection of early and not-yet-official economic data. And Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appears before Congress’ Joint Economic Committee to testify on the U.S. economic outlook. Earnings: Jack Daniels distiller Brown Forman, H&R Block.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Dec. 1 from the Labor Department and October factory orders from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Broadcom, supermarket operator Kroger, Ulta Beauty.

FRIDAY: Consumer sentiment in early December from the University of Michigan. Earnings: Vail Resorts.