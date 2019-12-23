Business week ahead, Dec. 30-Jan. 3

KEY EVENT: It’s been a wonderful year for stock market investors. With only two trading days left in the year and the decade, the Dow Jones industrial average is poised to post its third-best yearly gain of the 2010s. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, meanwhile, is on pace to record its best yearly gain since 2013. Closer to home, the Newsday Long Island Index, which tracks the 30 largest local companies based on stock market value, is on track for its best yearly gain since 2016.

MONDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales for November, an early view of how actual home sales will look a few months from now.

TUESDAY: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices and single-family home prices from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, both for October. Also, December consumer confidence from the Conference Board.

WEDNESDAY: All financial markets closed for New Year’s Day.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Dec. 28 from the Labor Department. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its December meeting. The minutes could shed some light on what the Fed is planning for 2020.

FRIDAY: Construction spending in November from the Commerce Department.